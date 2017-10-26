Late Fats Domino mined New Orleans roots in pioneering music

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Fats Domino didn’t look like a typical teen idol. He stood 5-feet-5 and weighed more than 200 pounds, with a wide, boyish smile and a haircut as flat as an album cover.

But Domino sold more than 110 million records, with hits including “Blueberry Hill,” ”Ain’t That a Shame” and other standards of rock ‘n’ roll.

The amiable rock ‘n’ roll pioneer whose steady, pounding piano and easy baritone helped change popular music, even as it honored the grand, good-humored tradition of New Orleans, has died of natural causes at the age of 89.

Domino performed for many years after his last hit, a remake of the Beatles’ Lady Madonna that featured his pumping piano riff. He says he refused efforts to get him to change his style, saying “it just wouldn’t be me.”

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.