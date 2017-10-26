201.5
Late Fats Domino mined New Orleans roots in pioneering music

By The Associated Press October 26, 2017 4:02 am 10/26/2017 04:02am
FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2008 file photo, Fats Domino waves to fans before a ceremony re-presenting two Grammy awards to replace the ones that he lost from Hurricane Katrina's flooding in New Orleans. Domino, the amiable rock 'n' roll pioneer whose steady, pounding piano and easy baritone helped change popular music even as it honored the grand, good-humored tradition of the Crescent City, has died. He was 89. Mark Bone, chief investigator with the Jefferson Parish, Louisiana, coroner's office, said Domino died Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Cheryl Gerber)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Fats Domino didn’t look like a typical teen idol. He stood 5-feet-5 and weighed more than 200 pounds, with a wide, boyish smile and a haircut as flat as an album cover.

But Domino sold more than 110 million records, with hits including “Blueberry Hill,” ”Ain’t That a Shame” and other standards of rock ‘n’ roll.

The amiable rock ‘n’ roll pioneer whose steady, pounding piano and easy baritone helped change popular music, even as it honored the grand, good-humored tradition of New Orleans, has died of natural causes at the age of 89.

Domino performed for many years after his last hit, a remake of the Beatles’ Lady Madonna that featured his pumping piano riff. He says he refused efforts to get him to change his style, saying “it just wouldn’t be me.”

