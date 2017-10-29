201.5
Labor unions lead fight against NY constitutional convention

By The Associated Press October 29, 2017 1:02 pm 10/29/2017 01:02pm
FILE - In this May 7, 2015, file photo, labor union members and supporters rally for better wages in New York. Nearly 2 million New York workers are unionized. New York's powerful labor unions are lining up against a constitutional convention, warning voters that opening up the state's main governing document could lead to the erosion of worker protections and rights such as collective bargaining. In November 2017, New Yorkers will be asked whether to hold a convention, where delegates would consider big changes to the constitution. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Labor unions are leading the fight against a New York ballot measure to hold a constitutional convention. They argue that it’s just too risky to tinker with the state’s governing document and threaten existing protections for worker’s compensation, unemployment benefits and collective bargaining.

But convention supporters say the Nov. 7 ballot measure is a chance to address some of New York’s most pressing problems, such as chronic corruption and high taxes. They say unions are just trying to hang on to the status quo.

New York voters are automatically asked every 20 years whether they want to call a convention, where delegates would consider changes to the governmental blueprint. If a convention is approved, it would be held in 2019 and any changes would have to be ratified by voters.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Latest News National News
