Judge allows new route to challenge Mississippi LGBT law

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A gay rights group is getting another chance to challenge a Mississippi law that lets government workers and private business people cite religious beliefs to refuse services to LGBT people.

Legal experts say it’s the broadest religious-objections law enacted by any state since the country’s high court legalized same-sex marriage nationwide in 2015.

A federal judge Friday reopened a lawsuit that seeks to overturn the law signed by Republican Gov. Phil Bryant in 2016.

The law had been on hold because of other legal challenges, but a federal appeals court let it take effect Oct. 10. It protects three beliefs: that marriage is only between a man and a woman, sex should only take place in such a marriage, and a person’s gender is determined at birth and cannot be altered.

