Jessica Alba reveals she’s expecting her first baby boy

NEW YORK (AP) — Jessica Alba and husband Cash Warren are expecting their first baby boy.

The actress and Honest Company founder announced her pregnancy on Instagram in July and revealed on the platform Wednesday that the baby is a boy. She chatted about her pregnancy later with Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show.” Alba told Fallon she’s been trying to resist cravings for ice cream.

Alba and Warren have two daughters, Honor and Haven.

Alba most recently appeared as a judge alongside fellow actress-turned-entrepreneur Gwyneth Paltrow on the Apple Music summer series “Planet of the Apps.”

