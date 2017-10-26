Jane Fonda to celebrate birthday with fundraiser in Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP) — Jane Fonda will celebrate her 80th birthday in hopes of raising funds for her foundation.

“Eight Decades of Jane” will be held Dec. 9 at an upscale hotel in Atlanta. The event will recognize Fonda’s life achievements along with her foundation, Georgia Campaign for Adolescent Power & Potential. The foundation is hosting the event.

Singer-songwriters James Taylor and Carole King will perform. Guests expected to attend include CNN founder Ted Turner; producer Paula Weinstein; and actors Sally Field, Rosie O’Donnell, Diane Lane and Troy Garity, who is Fonda’s son.

Each of the eight courses on the menu will represent a decade of Fonda’s life.

Fonda, an actress and political activist, created GCAPP in 1995. The Atlanta-based nonprofit organization focuses on teen pregnancy prevention and adolescent health.

