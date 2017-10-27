201.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Inarritu's virtual reality installation…

Inarritu’s virtual reality installation given special Oscar

By The Associated Press October 27, 2017 3:44 pm 10/27/2017 03:44pm
Share
FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2016 file photo, Alejandro G. Inarritu poses in the press room with the award for best director for "The Revenant" at the Oscars in Los Angeles. Inarritu’s groundbreaking virtual reality installation “CARNE y ARENA (Virtually Present, Physically Invisible),” will be awarded a special Oscar for its visionary and powerful storytelling. The Board of Governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, that the Oscar statuette will be presented at the film academy’s 9th annual Governor’s Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 11. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Alejandro G. Inarritu’s groundbreaking virtual reality installation “CARNE y ARENA (Virtually Present, Physically Invisible),” will be awarded a special Oscar for its visionary and powerful storytelling.

The Board of Governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said Friday that the Oscar statuette will be presented at the film academy’s 9th annual Governor’s Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 11.

The 7-minute VR experience seeks to capture migrants’ experiences crossing the U.S.-Mexico border. Inarritu collaborated with his regular cinematographer Emmanuel “Chivo” Lubezki on the project. It took about four years to make.

The Oscar-winning filmmaker of “Birdman” and “The Revenant” debuted the work at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year.

The installation is on display at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News Latest News Movie News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest