GOP businessman announces campaign to oust US Sen. Warren

BOSTON (AP) — Republican business executive John Kingston has formally announced his candidacy for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Massachusetts Democrat Elizabeth Warren.

The Winchester executive released a campaign video Wednesday morning and plans to outline his campaign goals during an evening speech.

Kingston says that instead of looking for ways to help hardworking Americans, politicians like Warren “drive wedges between us for their own political gain.”

Kingston says he’s the best positioned of the Republican candidates to block Warren’s re-election next year. He has poured $3 million into his campaign.

Other GOP candidates include Beth Lindstrom, a Groton resident and one-time aide to ex-Gov. Mitt Romney; state Rep. Geoff Diehl, of Whitman; and Cambridge technology entrepreneur Shiva Ayyadurai.

Warren says she will continue “standing up for working families against powerful corporate interests.”

___

This story has been corrected to show that Kingston is from Winchester, not Winthrop.

