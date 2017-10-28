201.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Funeral set for Sunday…

Funeral set for Sunday for Ohio officer fatally shot on duty

By The Associated Press October 28, 2017 9:40 am 10/28/2017 09:40am
Share

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Police officers from several states are expected to attend the funeral of a slain Ohio policeman.

Girard Officer Justin Leo will be remembered at his funeral Sunday at Youngstown State University.

Leo was shot last Saturday while responding to a domestic disturbance at a home in Girard, about 70 miles (113 kilometers) southeast of Cleveland.

Investigators say another officer with Leo killed the suspected shooter who lived at the home.

Some streets will be closed for the procession near the Youngstown State arena where mourners will gather.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest