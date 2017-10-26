201.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Fox gives heavy coverage…

Fox gives heavy coverage to Weinstein, little to O’Reilly

By The Associated Press October 26, 2017 2:15 pm 10/26/2017 02:15pm
Share
FILE - This Oct. 1, 2015 file photo shows Bill O'Reilly of the Fox News Channel program "The O'Reilly Factor" in New York. Former Fox News Channel anchor Megyn Kelly says she complained to her bosses about O'Reilly's behavior after she had accused former Fox chief Roger Ailes of sexual harassment, and that the abuse and shaming of women has to stop. Kelly, now with her own show on NBC, spoke Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, after it was revealed in The New York Times that Fox paid a $32 million settlement to former Fox analyst Lis Wiehl shortly before his contract was renewed. O'Reilly was fired in April.(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News Channel has given little coverage to the sexual harassment scandal involving its own Bill O’Reilly, while devoting considerable time to the Harvey Weinstein case.

A liberal media watchdog group says Weinstein has gotten more than 12½ hours of airtime since the story broke, compared with less than 21 minutes for O’Reilly.

A news organization’s instinct to downplay a story that reflects poorly on itself isn’t unusual. But in this case, some are attributing the disparity to politics.

Weinstein has long been a supporter of liberal causes in Hollywood, while O’Reilly is a hero to many of Fox’s conservative viewers.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Entertainment News Latest News National News TV News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest