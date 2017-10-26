Fox gives heavy coverage to Weinstein, little to O’Reilly

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News Channel has given little coverage to the sexual harassment scandal involving its own Bill O’Reilly, while devoting considerable time to the Harvey Weinstein case.

A liberal media watchdog group says Weinstein has gotten more than 12½ hours of airtime since the story broke, compared with less than 21 minutes for O’Reilly.

A news organization’s instinct to downplay a story that reflects poorly on itself isn’t unusual. But in this case, some are attributing the disparity to politics.

Weinstein has long been a supporter of liberal causes in Hollywood, while O’Reilly is a hero to many of Fox’s conservative viewers.

