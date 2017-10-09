201.5
Fiery tractor-trailer wreck kills driver, scatters potatoes

By The Associated Press October 9, 2017 4:16 pm 10/09/2017 04:16pm
In this image provided by the Louisiana State Police, potatoes lie on Interstate 10 near Butte La Rose, La., on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. A trucker died in the wreck that engulfed a tractor-trailer in flames and left thousands of potatoes scattered across the interstate. (Louisiana State Police via AP)

BUTTE LA ROSE, La. (AP) — A tractor-trailer flipped over on a Louisiana highway, dumping thousands of potatoes, catching fire and killing the driver.

Investigators couldn’t immediately tell if the driver was a man or a woman, according to Master Trooper Brooks David (DAH-veed).

Louisiana State Police report on Facebook that the wreck happened early Monday on Interstate 10 eastbound, near the Butte La Rose exit.

David said in a phone interview that the highway was reopened about 1 p.m., after crews cleared the potatoes.

