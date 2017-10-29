Downed trees, flood damage as severe weather hits East Coast

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Severe weather is hitting the East Coast with damaging winds and torrential rains.

Southern New England appeared to be suffering the brunt of the damage late Sunday night.

Eversource reported more than 50,000 Connecticut customers without power before midnight, with that number expected to grow.

The National Weather Service says the storm will continue through early Monday morning.

Flash flood and high wind warnings have been issued across the region. Meteorologists say parts of Rhode Island and Massachusetts could see wind gusts of up to 70 mph.

The Meriden Human Society in Connecticut put out a call for volunteers on its Facebook page Sunday night to help deal with flooding in its dog kennels.

Downed trees and power lines and flooded roads also are being reported across the region.

