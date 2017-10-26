Democratic party official quits over his harassment comments

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A top Rhode Island Democratic Party official who caused a stir when he downplayed sexual-harassment claims at the State House has quit the party.

Joseph DeLorenzo told the Providence Journal on Thursday the political party has become too liberal for him and he’s still not sure what he did wrong.

State Democratic Party Chairman Joseph McNamara says the former state lawmaker’s disaffiliation means he’s no longer eligible to serve as second vice chairman of the Democratic State Committee. Central Falls Mayor James Diossa will assume DeLorenzo’s post.

The Rhode Island Democratic Party’s Women’s Caucus had gathered enough signatures to call an emergency party meeting to vote on DeLorenzo’s ouster.

DeLorenzo was asked about allegations raised by Democratic Rep. Teresa Tanzi and told a radio host “everything is sexual harassment today.” He later apologized.

