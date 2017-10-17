201.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Delaware indicts 18 inmates…

Delaware indicts 18 inmates in deadly prison riot

By The Associated Press October 17, 2017 10:41 am 10/17/2017 10:41am
Share

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Eighteen inmates have been indicted in a deadly riot and hostage-taking at a Delaware prison.

The Delaware Department of Justice announced the indictments Tuesday, charging 16 of the inmates with first-degree murder, assault and kidnapping. Two others are charged with kidnapping, riot and conspiracy.

In February, inmates seized four hostages and took control of a building at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center, Delaware’s maximum-security prison. A female counselor and three corrections officers were taken hostage. Corrections Officer Lt. Steven Floyd was killed and two other corrections officers were injured.

The indictments were issued Monday by a New Castle County grand jury. All of those charged are currently in Delaware prisons. 

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest