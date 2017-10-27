201.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Clemson student vice president…

Clemson student vice president says impeachment is racial

By The Associated Press October 27, 2017 8:12 am 10/27/2017 08:12am
Share

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — The vice president of Clemson University’s student government says an impeachment vote against him reflects racism on campus.

Vice President Jeran Stewart is black and was among about a dozen students who sat during the Pledge of Allegiance last month.

Stewart told the Anderson Independent-Mail the allegations came right after he sat for the pledge.

The student who led the impeachment effort approved earlier this week said the pledge protest had nothing to do with the effort. Miller Hoffman, who is white, also said race had nothing to do with the dispute.

Clemson University spokesman John Gouch said the impeachment started before the pledge protest.

Hoffman said Stewart was fired from his position as a resident assistant and was charged with trespassing. Stewart said the matter was resolved last summer.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Education News Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest