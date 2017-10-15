Classes to resume at Ohio district after quadruple slayings

IRONTON, Ohio (AP) — Classes in an Ohio school district are set to resume after the fatal shootings of three adults and a 7-year-old boy in southern Ohio’s Lawrence County.

The Ironton Tribune reports Rock Hill Local School Superintendent Wes Hairston says classes will resume Monday after being canceled Thursday and Friday.

Rock Hill second-grader Devin Holston was killed Wednesday in the unincorporated area of Pedro (PEE’-droh) along with his mother, 28-year-old Stacey Jackson, and grandparents, 50-year-old Donald McGuire and 43-year-old Tammie McGuire. His father, 29-year-old Todd Holston, survived a stabbing attack.

Twenty-three-year-old Arron Lawson was arrested Friday after a manhunt and has been charged with aggravated murder and murder.

Hairston says grief counselors will be available to students as the district mourns.

Pedro is about 110 miles (177 kilometers) south of Columbus.

