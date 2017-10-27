201.5
Civil rights group wants St. Louis police investigated

By The Associated Press October 27, 2017 5:36 pm 10/27/2017 05:36pm
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Civil rights advocates are asking the new U.S. attorney in St. Louis to investigate allegations of police misconduct at recent protests.

Sherrilyn Ifill is the president of the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund. She alleges a host of “troubling incidents” occurred at the demonstrations, including police assaults and aggressive use of pepper-spray and tear gas.

She cited the incidents in letter sent Friday to U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Jensen.

Protests erupted in mid-September when former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley was acquitted of first-degree murder in the 2011 death of a drug suspect, Anthony Lamar Smith. Smith was black and Stockley is white.

St. Louis’ mayor and interim police chief also requested an independent investigation. Jensen’s office forwarded that request to the U.S. Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division.

