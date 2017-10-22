201.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Child's body found near…

Child’s body found near missing 3-year-old Texas girl’s home

By The Associated Press October 22, 2017 4:40 pm 10/22/2017 04:40pm
RICHARDSON, Texas (AP) — Police in a Dallas suburb say they’ve found the body of a small child not far from the home of a 3-year-old girl who’s been missing since early this month.

Richardson police say the child’s body was discovered in a culvert as authorities using dogs searched for Sherin Mathews on Sunday morning.

Her father, Wesley Mathews, has told authorities he ordered the child to stand next to a tree behind the fence at their home around 3 a.m. on Oct. 7 as punishment for not drinking her milk and she went missing. He is charged with child endangerment.

Police say the body hasn’t been positively identified but say they have no reason to believe it’s a different child.

No details have been released on how the child died.

