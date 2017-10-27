Challenges, opportunities await next Atlantic City mayor

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Atlantic City elects its mayor in less than two weeks, and the winner will face challenges — and opportunities — aplenty.

In the last four years, five of the New Jersey resort town’s 12 casinos closed, costing 10,000 jobs and leading the state to seize the reigns of local power.

Ending Republican Gov. Chris Christie’s takeover of local government and nurturing a budding recovery among the surviving casinos are shared goals among the candidates in the Nov. 7 election.

Republican incumbent Don Guardian says he did everything he could to resist the state takeover, adding his fiscal cuts have positioned the city for recovery.

Democrat Frank Gilliam Jr. says he’s counting on Democratic gubernatorial candidate Phil Murphy to win and end the takeover.

Independent Joseph Polillo says both parties got Atlantic City into its current difficulty; he’s against generous breaks for casinos, and wants to lease coveted city assets.

Green Party candidate Henry Green is focusing on neighborhood issues, including youth recreation and taxes.

