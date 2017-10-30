201.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Central Americans fear Trump…

Central Americans fear Trump may ax immigration program

By The Associated Press October 30, 2017 4:01 am 10/30/2017 04:01am
Share
In this Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017, photo, Iris Acosta, a 51-year-old hotel housekeeper from Honduras, pauses for photos in her sister's apartment in Los Angeles. Acosta is a Temporary Protected Status recipient, a program that is geared toward countries ravaged by natural disasters or war. The program is a temporary fix for immigrants without legal status, designed to avoid the scenario of the government deporting large numbers of immigrants to countries reeling from earthquakes, hurricanes and war. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tens of thousands of immigrants are bracing for a White House decision about the fate of a little-known program that protects them from deportation.

The program is called Temporary Protected Status. It has traits similar to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program that President Donald Trump recently ended, but its possible demise has received scant attention compared to DACA.

The program is geared toward countries ravaged by natural disasters or war. It is a temporary fix for immigrants without legal status, designed to avoid the scenario of the government deporting large numbers of immigrants to countries reeling from earthquakes, hurricanes and war.

Trump’s administration has signaled that it could take a harder line on the program. It’s up for renewal for many people in the program in the coming months.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Government News Latest News National News White House
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest