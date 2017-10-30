Central Americans fear Trump may ax immigration program

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tens of thousands of immigrants are bracing for a White House decision about the fate of a little-known program that protects them from deportation.

The program is called Temporary Protected Status. It has traits similar to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program that President Donald Trump recently ended, but its possible demise has received scant attention compared to DACA.

The program is geared toward countries ravaged by natural disasters or war. It is a temporary fix for immigrants without legal status, designed to avoid the scenario of the government deporting large numbers of immigrants to countries reeling from earthquakes, hurricanes and war.

Trump’s administration has signaled that it could take a harder line on the program. It’s up for renewal for many people in the program in the coming months.

