Cause of deadly Honolulu high-rise fire can’t be determined

By The Associated Press October 16, 2017 9:02 pm 10/16/2017 09:02pm
FILE--In this July 14, 2017, file photo, a Honolulu Fire Department helicopter flies near a fire burning on a floor at the Marco Polo apartment complex in Honolulu. Officials in Honolulu plan to release the investigation into the deadly fire that killed three residents of the 36-story apartment building. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia, file)

HONOLULU (AP) — Honolulu fire officials say the cause of a deadly high-rise apartment fire can’t be determined.

Honolulu Fire Chief Manuel Neves says the fire started in unit 2602, but the exact location and manner in which the fire started couldn’t be determine because of the extensive damage.

However, investigators have ruled out that the fire was intentionally set, that it was cooking-related and that there was any evidence of a drug lab.

Neves said three people died in the July 14 fire, and another person died weeks later. Fire damage was estimated at more than $107 million, and 30 units

The Marco Polo apartment building has no fire sprinkler system. The tower overlooking Waikiki was constructed in 1971, before sprinklers were required for new construction in the city.

