Catalans back to work after Spain takes charge of region

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Catalonia’s civil servants face their first full work week since Spain’s central government overturned an independence declaration by firing the region’s elected leaders.

All eyes will be on whether the transfer of power will be smooth or face opposition, which could deepen a month-long political crisis.

There was no immediate sign if ousted regional leader Carles Puigdemont and other members of his deposed Cabinet would try to go to their offices Monday, after the regional parliament proclaimed independence from Spain in a secret ballot Friday.

Puigdemont has vowed peaceful and “democratic opposition” to his Cabinet’s dismissal, but he hasn’t clarified if that means accepting an early regional election as a way out of the deadlock.

He’s likely to be accused of rebellion on Monday for pushing ahead with secession.

