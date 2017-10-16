Burning death trial goes to 2nd day of jury deliberations

BATESVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A second day of jury deliberation starts Monday in the trial of a Mississippi man charged in the burning death of a woman.

Jurors deliberated more than four hours Sunday without reaching a verdict.

Quinton Tellis is charged with capital murder in the death of 19-year-old Jessica Chambers. Defense attorneys argued the wrong man is on trial.

Firefighters testified Chambers told them someone named “Eric” or “Derek” set her on fire. Some first responders said Chambers looked like a “zombie,” with burned skin and hair, when she walked from a wooded area in Courtland, Mississippi, on Dec. 6, 2014. She died hours later.

District Attorney John Champion said Chambers’ throat was damaged and she could not pronounce the letter T. He said she could have been trying to say “Tellis.”

