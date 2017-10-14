Brown sues to block sale of JFK Jr.’s college application

201.5
By The Associated Press October 14, 2017 1:19 pm 10/14/2017 01:19pm
FILE - In this June 6, 1983 file photo, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, left, and her son John F. Kennedy Jr., wait to hear a speech by Sen. Edward Kennedy at Brown University in Providence, R.I. Brown University has gone to court to try to block the sale of the college application for John F. Kennedy Jr., which the school says was stolen. The lawsuit filed Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, in California asks the court to bar the website MomentsInTime.com from selling the documents , which include Kennedy's application and letters from his mother, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, discussing his time at Brown. (AP Photo/Peter Southwick, File)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Brown University has gone to court to try to block the sale of the college application for John F. Kennedy Jr., which the school says was stolen.

The lawsuit filed Friday in California asks the court to bar the website MomentsInTime.com from selling the documents , which include Kennedy’s application and letters from his mother, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, discussing his time at Brown.

Website Operator Gary Zimet referred comments Saturday to his attorney, who didn’t immediately respond to an email.

Zimet told The Providence Journal that a person hired to clean out a home in East Hampton, New York, found them, and Zimet got them through an intermediary about a week ago.

Kennedy graduated from Brown in 1983. He died in a plane crash in 1999.

