Boxer Ogogo says he was racially abused by Norwich fan

NORWICH, England (AP) — Norwich says it will ban any fan who subjected British boxer Anthony Ogogo to racial abuse following a League Cup match at Arsenal.

Ogogo, an Olympic bronze medalist in 2012 and a Norwich fan, reported the racism on Twitter after the game at the Emirates Stadium in north London on Tuesday.

Ogogo tweeted Tuesday that “worst of all it was by a Norwich fan that thought I was Arsenal. Utterly disgusted by that behaviour. It shows how backwards some ppl are.”

Norwich responded by saying Wednesday it was “very concerned.” The second-tier club says “any supporter found to be guilty of discriminatory abuse will be banned indefinitely by Norwich City and face possible criminal investigation.”

Ogogo, a 28-year-old middleweight, has been out of the ring after fracturing his eye socket last year during a bout.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.