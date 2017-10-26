Born in Sandy-flood hospital, kids ‘stronger than the storm’

NEW YORK (AP) — The 32 newborn babies evacuated from a major New York City hospital during Superstorm Sandy are turning 5 years old.

NYU Langone Health’s Tisch Hospital, set along the East River in midtown Manhattan, had thought it could handle Sandy.

Then the storm raised the East River by more than 10 feet, pouring more than 15 million gallons of water into the hospital’s basement.

The hospital lost power. Hospital staffers tended to laboring women in the dark and carried mothers and tiny infants into the thick of the 2012 storm. Doctors and nurses squeezed air pumps by hand to fill some of the most fragile babies’ little lungs.

Some of those kids are now kindergarteners. Their parents are now remembering the experience with awe, humor, gratitude and the chagrin of sharing a day of personal joy with a natural disaster.

