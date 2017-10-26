201.5
Black firefighter awarded over $350K in discrimination suit

By The Associated Press October 26, 2017 8:10 am 10/26/2017 08:10am
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A black Kansas City firefighter who alleged he wasn’t promoted because of his race has been awarded more than $350,000 in compensatory damages.

The Kansas City Star reports that jurors ordered the payout Wednesday for firetruck driver Tarshish Jones. When he sued in 2015, he had been employed by the Kansas City Fire Department for 17 years and had been eligible for captain for 12 of those years. He took the captain’s test five times and scored high on objective testing. But the suit said he was “marked down in his verbal testing because he is African-American.”

The suit says white officers with less experience and lower written scores have been promoted. Jones still hasn’t.

City spokesman Chris Hernandez declined to comment because of the possibility of an appeal.

___

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

