BC investigates after Black Lives Matter posters defaced

BOSTON (AP) — Boston College authorities are investigating after two Black Lives Matter posters in a dormitory were defaced last weekend.

Officials say someone added the word “don’t” so the posters read “Black Lives don’t Matter.” A racist social media post has also been circulating around campus.

Administrators, in a statement, said “Boston College condemns all acts of hate and is committed to holding any student who violates our standards accountable.”

Dorm residents responded by posting a sign reading: “Dear racist people, instead of writing on our sign, don’t be a coward. Knock and we can have a conversation.”

BC is not the only Boston area college dealing with racist incidents. A Framingham State University student says someone wrote racist remarks in marker on her dorm room door and on a flyer.

