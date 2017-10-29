Arson fire claims life of 3rd child; 1 person in custody

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a fire that was deliberately set has claimed the life of a third child in Pennsylvania.

State police said 8-year-old Ezekiel Major died Saturday at a local hospital, where he was taken after Wednesday night’s fire in Laflin.

The Luzerne County coroner’s office earlier said 12-year-old Devon Major and 16-year-old Erik Dupree died of carbon monoxide poisoning from smoke inhalation.

The district attorney’s office said earlier that the fire was arson. Police said a man identified as a person of interest was taken into custody on an existing arrest warrant. No charges have been filed in connection with the fire.

Prosecutors said one child reported that a man not permitted on the property was on the back porch. In a second 911 call later, the child reported the fire.

