Arrest warrant issued for ex-boyfriend of slain Pitt student

By The Associated Press October 10, 2017 7:21 pm 10/10/2017 07:21pm
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Police have issued an arrest warrant for the ex-boyfriend of a University of Pittsburgh student who was found dead over the weekend.

Matthew Darby was charged Tuesday evening with criminal homicide in the death of Alina Sheykhet.

Darby’s attorney read a statement from the 21-year-old man’s parents earlier Tuesday begging him to surrender to authorities.

Sheykhet was found dead Sunday by her father inside her off-campus home. The 20-year-old woman had recently filed a protection from abuse order against Darby, who is facing rape charges in an unrelated case.

Authorities say Sheykhet died of head trauma and ruled the case a homicide.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

