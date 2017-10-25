Appeals court rules against immigrants over in-state tuition

ATLANTA (AP) — An appeals court has ruled against immigrants who have been granted temporary status to stay in the U.S. by saying they must keep paying out-of-state tuition for state colleges and universities in Georgia.

Georgia’s state colleges and universities require verification of “lawful presence” in the U.S. for in-state tuition. The Board of Regents has said students with temporary permission to stay under a 2012 program known as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, don’t meet that requirement.

A judge in January ordered the university system to allow these students to pay in-state tuition if they otherwise qualify. The Georgia Court of Appeals on Tuesday reversed that ruling.

Charles Kuck, a lawyer for the immigrants, said Wednesday that they will appeal to the state Supreme Court.

