AP Top U.S. News at 6:10 a.m. EDT

Deadly California wildfires force thousands to evacuate

Smoke, wildfires damage California’s famed wine country

1,000 leads later, authorities still stumped by Vegas gunman

Texas Tech police officer killed, suspect in custody

College enshrines healthy living in bricks and mortar

APNewsBreak: Billions in Illinois bills not sent for payment

Missouri Republican Hawley announces run for US Senate

Donna Karan sorry after comments praising Harvey Weinstein

Ivanka Trump focuses efforts on tax overhaul fight

Cowboys’ Jerry Jones reignites protest conversation in NFL

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.