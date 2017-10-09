AP Top U.S. News at 11:59 p.m. EDT

At least 10 dead as fires rage in California wine country
Wildfire chars California trailer park in ‘blink of an eye’
Smoke, wildfires damage California’s famed wine country
Sheriff: Shooter shot guard before he fired on concert-goers
The Latest: Vegas gunman shot guard before firing on crowd
Texas Tech police officer killed, suspect in custody
The Latest: State help given to probe of officer’s death
Cowboys’ Jerry Jones reignites protest conversation in NFL
Trump’s immigration demands threaten DACA deal
2 more dead from Florida nursing home that lost AC in Irma
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.