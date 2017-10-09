AP Top U.S. News at 11:59 p.m. EDT

201.5
By The Associated Press October 9, 2017 12:00 am 10/09/2017 12:00am
At least 10 dead as fires rage in California wine country

Wildfire chars California trailer park in ‘blink of an eye’

Smoke, wildfires damage California’s famed wine country

Sheriff: Shooter shot guard before he fired on concert-goers

The Latest: Vegas gunman shot guard before firing on crowd

Texas Tech police officer killed, suspect in custody

The Latest: State help given to probe of officer’s death

Cowboys’ Jerry Jones reignites protest conversation in NFL

Trump’s immigration demands threaten DACA deal

2 more dead from Florida nursing home that lost AC in Irma

