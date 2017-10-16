AP Top U.S. News at 12:10 a.m. EDT

California firefighters say they finally ‘turned a corner’

Son believes his father was deep asleep when fires came

Hopes and plans destroyed overnight by deadly wildfires

Oil rig explodes in Louisiana lake, injuries reported

AP analysis: FEMA rejects appeals worth $1.2B over a decade

Common reasons FEMA denies money after major disasters

Leader of California Senate to challenge US Sen. Feinstein

US, states struggle to pay spiraling cost of fighting fires

A nursing home’s high school teaches lessons on life

Las Vegas tourism sees changes in aftermath of shooting

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.