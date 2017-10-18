Judge halts newest Trump travel ban, saying it has same woes

Californians head back home to altered lives, communities

Utility scrutinized as California wildfire victims sue

Vegas hotel security guard’s disappearance draws attention

Maryland man indicted for hate crime in student’s slaying

Bannon boosts Flake challenger, snubs Trump plea to back off

Politics and the fallen: Trump hasn’t called all families

Police: Woman who feared deportation drowned 2 boys

‘Praying to have business’: Workers hit hard by wildfires

Twitter vows new crackdown on hateful, abusive tweets

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.