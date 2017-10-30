AP FACT CHECK: Trump ignores dates on indictment

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is claiming that the indictment against his former campaign chief relates to activities years ago, before he was running for president.

An AP Fact Check finds that Trump misrepresented the breadth of the charges against Paul Manafort.

The charges deal with alleged criminal behavior from 2006 to February of this year.

That covers the full period when Manafort worked for Trump, and beyond. The charges do not refer to Manafort’s activities with the campaign but rather accuse him and associate Rick Gates of laundering money and conspiratorial acts before, during and after he had that job.

EDITOR’S NOTE _ A look at the veracity of claims by political figures

