AP FACT CHECK: Trump ignores dates on indictment

By The Associated Press October 30, 2017 2:50 pm 10/30/2017 02:50pm
FILE - In this July 17, 2016 file photo, President Donald Trump's Campaign Chairman Paul Manafort is surrounded by reporters on the floor of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland. Rick Gates, a former business associate to Manafort and former campaign aide to Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, is center rear. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is claiming that the indictment against his former campaign chief relates to activities years ago, before he was running for president.

An AP Fact Check finds that Trump misrepresented the breadth of the charges against Paul Manafort.

The charges deal with alleged criminal behavior from 2006 to February of this year.

That covers the full period when Manafort worked for Trump, and beyond. The charges do not refer to Manafort’s activities with the campaign but rather accuse him and associate Rick Gates of laundering money and conspiratorial acts before, during and after he had that job.

