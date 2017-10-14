201.5
14 hurt, 1 critically, in Brooklyn apartment building fire

By The Associated Press October 16, 2017 8:08 am 10/16/2017 08:08am
NEW YORK (AP) — The Fire Department of New York says 14 people have been injured, one critically, in a Brooklyn apartment building fire.

The fire was reported around 4:30 a.m. Monday at a four-story building in the Borough Park neighborhood.

It started on the second floor and spread upward.

About 135 firefighters fought the blaze and got it under control in about 90 minutes.

The 13 other patients, including four firefighters, were all in stable condition.

