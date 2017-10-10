10 Things to Know for Tuesday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Tuesday:

1. EX-TRUMP CAMPAIGN ADVISER PLEADS GUILTY

George Papadopoulos admits lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russians — the first criminal case citing interactions between Trump campaign associates and Russian intermediaries during the 2016 presidential campaign.

2. CRIMINAL CASES UNDERSCORE ONGOING THREAT TO TRUMP

Charges against former Trump aides, including Paul Manafort, mark a new phase in Robert Mueller’s sprawling investigation into Russia and the president.

3. BOWE BERGDAHL SPEAKS AT SENTENCING HEARING

In an unexpected statement, the Army sergeant apologizes to the military personnel who were wounded searching for him after he walked off his post in Afghanistan.

4. HOW HARASSMENT SCANDAL IS SPREADING

The Netflix hit “House of Cards” is cancelled after star Kevin Spacey apologizes for allegedly assaulting an underage actor in 1986.

5. JUDGE SIDES WITH TRANSGENDER SOLDIERS

A federal judge bars Trump from changing a policy that allows transgender people to serve openly in the military.

6. KEY MILITANT TAKEN INTO CUSTODY

U.S. special operations forces capture a militant in Libya accused of playing an instrumental role in the Benghazi attacks.

7. WHAT’S AN ‘OBAMACARE’ CURVEBALL

In an unintended consequence of changes to the law, low-income people in about half of U.S. counties will now be able to get health insurance for free.

8. FEDERAL RESERVE BOARD MEMBER EYED FOR TOP JOB

Jerome “Jay” Powell is Trump’s leading candidate to replace Janet Yellen as the head of the nation’s central bank.

9. COAL ID’D AS CULPRIT

Public health experts say patient Earth is in “guarded” condition because of global warming — but recovery is possible if Earth cuts out coal.

10. WHOSE STORY HAS SHIFTED ANEW

Police in Denmark say an inventor now admits dismembering a Swedish journalist who disappeared from his home-made submarine, but still says he did not kill her.

