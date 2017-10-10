10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. WHAT MESSAGE MUELLER IS SENDING

The special counsel warns individuals in Trump’s orbit: If they lie about contacts between the president’s campaign and Russians, they’ll face criminal prosecution.

2. SAILORS SEA TALE NOT ADDING UP

The Coast Guard says that two Hawaiian women who say they were lost in the Pacific for months never activated their emergency beacon, adding to inconsistencies to their story of survival.

3. CATALONIA’S FORMER LEADER EXPECTED TO ADDRESS HIS FUTURE

Spain’s foreign minister says Madrid would be surprised if Carles Puigdemont seeks political asylum in Belgium.

4. NEW FINGERPRINT ALGORITHM HELPS ID BODIES FOUND DECADES AGO

Since launching a new effort in February, the FBI and local medical examiner offices have identified 199 bodies found between 1975 and the late 1990s.

5. PARCHED JORDAN BEING HIT HARD BY CLIMATE CHANGE

Yet large-scale solutions such as a cross-border desalination project with Israel are entangled in politics.

6. BERGDAHL SENTENCING HEARING SHIFTS TO DEFENSE

The Army sergeant convicted of desertion in Afghanistan is expected to testify about his brutal five years of captivity by Taliban allies.

7. HOW BALLOT IS SEEN AS ‘OBAMACARE’ REFERENDUM

Voters in Maine will decide whether to join 31 other states and expand Medicaid under the Affordable Health Care Act, the first time the expansion question has been put to voters.

8. GOOGLE-BRED WAYMO AIMS TO SHIFT ROBOTIC CARS INTO NEXT GEAR

An AP reporter boards a driverless Chrysler Pacifica minivan and finds that it cruised smoothly at 35 mph on faux neighborhoods and expressways at a test base in California.

9. WHERE ‘HOUSE OF CARDS’ MAY FALL

Netflix is exploring a spinoff of the Emmy-winning political satire amid controversy surrounding star Kevin Spacey.

10. RIDING HIGH IN SUMMER, DODGERS ON BRINK OF WIPEOUT

Los Angeles, baseball’s best team during the regular season, is one loss from being eliminated in their first World Series appearance since 1988.

