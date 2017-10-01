1 rescued from river, but man who jumped in to help missing

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a man who jumped into a river because he said he was depressed has been rescued, but a person who jumped in to try to save him is still missing.

Newark police Capt. Derek Glenn said that someone flagged down police around 2 p.m. Saturday to let them know about two men who entered the Passaic River.

Glenn says the first man was rescued and told police he entered the water because he was depressed. He was receiving medical treatment.

Emergency service workers were still searching for the second man.

