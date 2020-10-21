CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC redefines COVID-19 close contact | More Va. colleges adjusting spring break | Latest test results in DC region
The Hunt: Inside plot to kidnap 2 sitting US governors

J.J. Green | @JJGreenWTOP

October 21, 2020, 6:50 PM

This week, we learned that antigovernment paramilitary groups discussed kidnapping Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam during the same June meeting in Ohio where they plotted to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Witmer.

On this week’s episode of “The Hunt with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green,” Scott Stewart, former State Department counterterrorism agent, details how the plot evolved.

The Hunt: Oct. 21, 2020 (J.J. Green)

J.J. Green | National Security News

