The Hunt: Inside plot to kidnap 2 sitting US governors J.J. Green | @JJGreenWTOP

A militia group plotted to kidnap two sitting U.S. governors before their efforts were stopped. Hear more about the case on this week's edition of "The Hunt."

This week, we learned that antigovernment paramilitary groups discussed kidnapping Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam during the same June meeting in Ohio where they plotted to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Witmer. On this week’s episode of “The Hunt with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green,” Scott Stewart, former State Department counterterrorism agent, details how the plot evolved. toggle audio on and off change volume download audio The Hunt: Oct. 21, 2020 (J.J. Green)

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others. Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here. © 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.