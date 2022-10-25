RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Nuke agency thickens plot over alleged dirty bomb | 'New Marshall Plan' in works for Ukraine | Ukraine cites success in downing drones
CMA Awards to open with a tribute to the late Loretta Lynn

The Associated Press

October 25, 2022, 11:31 AM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Country Music Association Awards will open this year’s show with a tribute to the late country queen Loretta Lynn, who died this month at the age of 90.

Other announced performers for the Nov. 9 show include co-host Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Carly Pearce and Morgan Wallen.

Kelsea Ballerini will team up with Kelly Clarkson and Pearce for a performance of her song “YOU’RE DRUNK, GO HOME,” while leading nominee Lainey Wilson will perform a duet with HARDY. Zac Brown Band will perform with Jimmy Allen and blues rocker Marcus King.

Bryan is co-hosting 56th annual CMA Awards with football star Peyton Manning. The show airs live on ABC and the next day on Hulu.

