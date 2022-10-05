HURRICANE IAN: Biden visiting Florida | Some schools closed indefinitely | Son rescues mom from floodwaters | Fla.'s teetering insurance sector | Photos
Home » Music News » Chris Martin's lung infection…

Chris Martin’s lung infection forces Coldplay to postpone shows

CNN

October 5, 2022, 11:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A serious illness has caused Coldplay to pause their tour.

The band announced on their verified Instagram account Tuesday that they would be postponing planned concerts in Brazil after frontman Chris Martin fell ill.

“With deep regret, we’ve been forced to postpone our upcoming shows in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo until early 2023,” the statement read. “Due to a serious lung infection, Chris has been put under strict doctor’s orders to rest for the next three weeks.”

According to the statement, the group is “working as fast as possible to lock in the new dates and will follow up with more information in the next few days.”

“To everyone in Brazil who was looking forward to these concerts, we’re extremely sorry for any disappointment and inconvenience, and we’re so grateful for your understanding at this challenging time where we need to prioritise Chris’ health,” the statement read.

Original tickets will be honored at the rescheduled shows.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | Latest News | Music News

This content was republished with permission from CNN.

After Log4j and SolarWinds, CISA tells agencies to routinely scan networks for devices, potential bugs

Federal employees will pay 8.7% more, on average, toward 2023 health premiums

State Department 'virtualizing everything' to assess Foreign Service candidates

A few recommendations from federal health experts ahead of this year’s open season

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up