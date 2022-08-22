Celebrity birthdays for the week of Aug. 28-Sept. 3: Aug. 28: Actor Sonny Shroyer (“The Dukes of Hazzard”) is 87.…

Celebrity birthdays for the week of Aug. 28-Sept. 3:

Aug. 28: Actor Sonny Shroyer (“The Dukes of Hazzard”) is 87. Actor Marla Adams (“The Young and the Restless”) is 84. Actor Ken Jenkins (“Scrubs”) is 82. Actor David Soul (“Starsky and Hutch”) is 79. Actor Barbara Bach is 76. Actor Debra Mooney (“The Practice,” ″Everwood”) is 75. Singer Wayne Osmond of The Osmonds is 71. Actor Daniel Stern is 65. Actor Emma Samms is 62. Actor Jennifer Coolidge is 61. Actor Amanda Tapping (“Stargate: Atlantis,” “Stargate SG-1”) is 57. Country singer Shania Twain is 57. Actor Billy Boyd (“Lord of the Rings”) is 54. Actor-singer Jack Black of Tenacious D is 53. Actor Jason Priestley (“Beverly Hills, 90210″) is 53. Actor Daniel Goddard (“The Young and the Restless”) is 51. Actor J. August Richards (“Kevin (Probably) Saves the World,” ″Angel”) is 49. Singer-bassist Max Collins of Eve 6 is 44. Actor Carly Pope (“Outlaw,” ″24,”) is 42. Country singer Jake Owen is 41. Country singer LeAnn Rimes is 40. Actor Kelly Theibaud (“General Hospital”) is 40. Actor Armie Hammer (“The Lone Ranger,” ″The Social Network”) is 36. Singer Florence Welch of Florence and the Machine is 36. Actor Shalita Grant (“NCIS: New Orleans”) is 34. Singer Cassadee Pope (“The Voice”) is 33. Actor Katie Findlay (“How To Get Away With Murder”) is 32. Actor Samuel Larsen (“Glee”) is 31. Actor Kyle Massey (“Cory in the House,” ″That’s So Raven”) is 31. Actor Quvenzhane Wallis (“Beasts of the Southern Wild”) is 19. Reality TV personality Honey Boo Boo (Alana Thompson) (“Here Comes Honey Boo Boo”) is 17.

Aug. 29: Movie director William Friedkin is 87. Actor Elliott Gould is 84. Actor Deborah Van Valkenburgh (“Too Close For Comfort”) is 70. Keyboardist Dan Truman of Diamond Rio is 66. Actor Rebecca DeMornay is 63. Bassist-singer Me’Shell NdegeOcello is 54. Singer Carl Martin of Shai is 52. Actor Carla Gugino is 51. Guitarist Kyle Cook of Matchbox Twenty is 47. Actor John Hensley (“Nip/Tuck”) is 45. Actor Kate Simses (“Dr. Ken”) is 43. Bassist David Desrosiers of Simple Plan is 42. Actor Jennifer Landon (“As The World Turns”) is 39. Actor Lea Michele (“Glee”) is 36. Actor Charlotte Ritchie (“Call the Midwife”) is 33. Singer Liam Payne formerly of One Direction is 29.

Aug. 30: Actor Elizabeth Ashley is 83. Actor-turned-politician Ben Jones (“The Dukes of Hazzard”) is 81. Actor John Kani (“Black Panther”) is 80. Cartoonist R. Crumb is 79. Comedian Lewis Black (“The Daily Show”) is 74. Actor Timothy Bottoms (film’s “The Last Picture Show,” TV’s “The Paper Chase”) is 69. Jazz saxophonist Gerald Albright is 65. Actor Michael Chiklis (“The Fantastic Four,” ″The Shield”) is 59. Actor Michael Michele (“ER,” ″Homicide: Life on the Street”) is 56. Country singer Sherrie Austin is 51. Guitarist Lars Frederiksen of Rancid is 51. Actor Cameron Diaz is 50. TV personality Lisa Ling (“The View”) is 49. Singer-guitarist Aaron Barrett of Reel Big Fish is 48. Actor Raul Castillo (“Looking”) is 45. Actor Michael Gladis (“Reckless,” ″Mad Men”) is 45. Drummer Matt Taul (Tantric, Days of the New) is 44. Singer Rachael Price of Lake Street Dive is 37. Guitarist Ryan Ross (Panic! At The Disco) is 36. Actor Johanna Braddy (“Quantico”) is 35.

Aug. 31: Drummer Jerry Allison of Buddy Holly and the Crickets is 83. Singer Van Morrison is 77. Violinist Itzhak Perlman is 77. Guitarist Rudolf Schenker of Scorpions is 74. Actor Richard Gere is 73. Actor Stephen Henderson (“Fences,” ″Manchester by the Sea”) is 73. Singer Glenn Tilbrook of Squeeze is 65. Drummer Gina Schock of The Go-Go’s is 65. Singer Tony DeFranco of The DeFranco Family is 63. Keyboardist Larry Waddell of Mint Condition is 59. Actor Jaime P. Gomez (“Nash Bridges”) is 57. Guitarist Jeff Russo of Tonic is 53. Singer Deborah Gibson is 52. Bassist Greg Richling of The Wallflowers is 52. Actor Zack Ward (“A Christmas Story,” ″Titus”) is 52. Actor Chris Tucker (“Rush Hour”) is 50. Actor Sara Ramirez (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 47. Singer Tamara of Trina and Tamara is 45.

Sept. 1: Actor George Maharis (“Route 66”) is 94. Comedian-actor Lily Tomlin is 83. Actor Don Stroud is 79. Singer Archie Bell of Archie Bell and the Drells is 78. Singer Barry Gibb of the Bee Gees is 76. Drummer Greg Errico of Sly and the Family Stone is 74. Talk show host Dr. Phil is 72. Singer Gloria Estefan is 65. Jazz saxophonist Boney James is 61. Singer-guitarist Grant Lee Phillips (“Gilmore Girls”) is 59. Country singer-songwriter Charlie Robison is 58. DJ Spigg Nice of Lost Boyz is 52. Actor Ricardo Antonio Chavira (“Desperate Housewives”) is 51. Actor Maury Sterling (“Homeland”) is 51. Actor Scott Speedman (“Felicity”) is 47. Singer Angaleena Presley of Pistol Annies is 46. Actor Boyd Holbrook (“Narcos”) is 41. Actor Zoe Lister-Jones (“Life in Pieces,” ″New Girl”) is 40. Guitarist Joe Trohman of Fall Out Boy is 38. Actor Aisling Loftus (“Mr. Selfridge”) is 32.

Sept. 2: Singer Jimmy Clanton is 84. Singer Rosalind Ashford of Martha and the Vandellas is 79. Sportscaster Terry Bradshaw is 74. Actor Mark Harmon is 71. Actor Linda Purl (“Happy Days,” “Matlock”) is 67. Drummer Jerry Augustyniak of 10,000 Maniacs is 64. Drummer Paul Deakin of The Mavericks is 63. Actor Keanu Reeves is 58. Actor Salma Hayek is 56. Actor Tuc Watkins (“One Life To Live”) is 56. Actor Cynthia Watros (“Lost,” ″Titus”) is 54. Singer K-Ci of K-Ci and JoJo is 53. Actor Nicholas Pinnock (“For Life”) is 49. Comedian Katt Williams (“Norbit”) is 49. Actor Michael Lombardi (“Rescue Me”) is 48. Actor Tiffany Hines (“Nikita,” “Bones”) is 45. Bassist Sam Rivers of Limp Bizkit is 45. Actor Jonathan Kite (“2 Broke Girls”) is 43. Actor Joshua Henry (“Hamilton”) is 38. Actor Allison Miller (“A Million Little Things”) is 37. Drummer Spencer Smith (Panic! At the Disco) is 35. DJ-music producer Zedd is 33.

Sept. 3: Actor Pauline Collins is 82. Singer-guitarist Al Jardine of The Beach Boys is 80. Actor Valerie Perrine is 79. Drummer Donald Brewer of Grand Funk Railroad is 74. Guitarist Steve Jones of the Sex Pistols is 67. Actor Steve Schirripa (“The Sopranos”) is 65. Actor Holt McCallany (“Lights Out,” ″CSI: Miami”) is 58. Guitarist Todd Lewis of The Toadies is 57. Actor Costas Mandylor (“Picket Fences”) is 57. Actor Charlie Sheen is 57. Singer Jennifer Paige is 49. Musician Redfoo of LMFAO is 47. Actor Ashley Jones (“True Blood”) is 46. Actor Nichole Hiltz (“In Plain Sight”) is 44. Actor Joel Johnstone (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) is 44. Actor Nick Wechsler (“Revenge,” ″Roswell”) is 44. Guitarist Tomo Milicevic of 30 Seconds To Mars is 43. Actor Garrett Hedlund (“Tron”) is 38. Singer August Alsina is 30.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.