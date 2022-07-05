Celebrity birthdays for the week of July 10-16: July 10: Actor William Smithers (“Dallas,” ″Peyton Place”) is 95. Singer Mavis…

Celebrity birthdays for the week of July 10-16:

July 10: Actor William Smithers (“Dallas,” ″Peyton Place”) is 95. Singer Mavis Staples is 83. Actor Mills Watson (“B.J. and the Bear,” ″Lobo”) is 82. Actor Robert Pine (“CHiPS”) is 81. Guitarist Jerry Miller of Moby Grape is 79. Folk singer Arlo Guthrie is 75. Bassist Dave Smalley of The Raspberries is 73. Singer Neil Tennant of the Pet Shop Boys is 68. Banjo player Bela Fleck of Bela Fleck and the Flecktones is 64. Actor Fiona Shaw (“True Blood,” ″Harry Potter” films) is 64. Drummer Shaw Wilson of BR549 is 62. Country singer Ken Mellons is 57. Guitarist Peter DiStefano of Porno for Pyros is 57. Actor Alec Mapa (“Ugly Betty” ″Half & Half”) is 57. Actor Gale Harold (“Hellcats”) is 53. Country singer Gary LeVox of Rascal Flatts is 52. Actor Sofia Vergara (“Modern Family”) is 50. Singer Imelda May is 48. Actor Adrian Grenier (“Entourage,” ″Cecil B. DeMented”) is 46. Actor Chiwetel Ejiofor (“12 Years a Slave”) is 45. Actor Gwendoline Yeo (“Desperate Housewives”) is 45. Actor Thomas Ian Nicholas (“American Pie”) is 42. Singer Jessica Simpson is 42. Bassist John Spiker of Filter is 41. Actor Heather Hemmens (“Hellcats”) is 38. Rapper-singer Angel Haze is 31. Singer Perrie Edwards of Little Mix is 29.

July 11: Singer Jeff Hanna of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band is 75. Ventriloquist Jay Johnson (“Soap”) is 73. Actor Bruce McGill (“Animal House”) is 72. Actor Stephen Lang is 70. Actor Mindy Sterling (“Austin Powers”) is 69. Actor Sela Ward is 66. Singer Peter Murphy of Bauhaus is 65. Reggae singer Michael Rose of Black Uhuru is 65. Actor Mark Lester (“Oliver”) is 64. Jazz saxophonist Kirk Whalum is 64. Guitarist Richie Sambora (Bon Jovi) is 63. Singer Suzanne Vega is 63. Actor Lisa Rinna is 59. Bassist Scott Shriner of Weezer is 57. Actor Debbe Dunning (“Home Improvement”) is 56. Actor Greg Grunberg (“Heroes,” ″Alias,” ″Felicity”) is 56. Wildlife expert Jeff Corwin (“The Jeff Corwin Experience”) is 55. Actor Justin Chambers (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 52. Actor Leisha Hailey (“The L Word”) is 51. Actor Michael Rosenbaum (“Smallville”) is 50. Rapper Lil’ Kim is 48. Actor Jon Wellner (“CSI”) is 47. Rapper Lil’ Zane is 41. Actor David Henrie (“Wizards of Waverly Place”) is 33. Actor Connor Paolo (“Revenge”) is 32. Singer Alessia Cara is 26.

July 12: Singer Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac is 79. Actor Denise Nicholas (“In the Heat of the Night”) is 78. Singer Walter Egan is 74. Fitness guru Richard Simmons is 74. Actor Cheryl Ladd (“Charlie’s Angels”) is 71. Singer Ricky McKinnie of The Blind Boys of Alabama is 70. Actor Mel Harris (“thirtysomething”) is 66. Gospel singer Sandi Patty is 66. Guitarist Dan Murphy of Soul Asylum is 60. Actor Judi Evans (“Days of Our Lives”) is 58. Singer Robin Wilson of the Gin Blossoms is 57. Actor Lisa Nicole Carson (“Ally McBeal”) is 53. Country singer Shannon Lawson is 49. Rapper Magoo is 49. Actor Anna Friel (“Monarch,” “Pushing Daisies”) is 46. Singer Tracie Spencer is 46. Actor Alison Wright (“The Americans”) is 46. Actor Steve Howey (“Reba”) is 45. Actor Topher Grace (“That ’70s Show”) is 44. Actor Michelle Rodriguez (“The Fast and Furious” films, “Lost”) is 44. Actor Kristen Connolly (“Zoo”) is 42. Singer-guitarist Kimberly Perry of The Band Perry is 39. Actor Matt Cook (“Man with a Plan”) is 38. Actor Natalie Martinez (“Under the Dome”) is 38. Actor Ta’Rhonda Jones (“Empire”) is 34. Actor Melissa O’Neill (“The Rookie”) is 34. Actor Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” ″House of Cards”) is 32. Actor Erik Per Sullivan (“Malcolm in the Middle”) is 31.

July 13: Game show announcer Johnny Gilbert is 94. Actor Patrick Stewart is 82. Singer-guitarist Roger McGuinn of The Byrds is 80. Actor Harrison Ford is 80. Actor-comedian Cheech Marin is 76. Actor Daphne Maxwell Reid (“Eve,” ″The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”) is 74. Actor Didi Conn is 71. Actor Gil Birmingham (“Twilight” films) is 69. Country singer Louise Mandrell is 68. Bassist Mark “The Animal” Mendoza of Twisted Sister is 66. Actor-director Cameron Crowe is 65. Actor Michael Jace (“The Shield”) is 60. Actor Tom Kenny (“Spongebob Squarepants”) is 60. Country singer-songwriter Victoria Shaw is 60. Bluegrass singer Rhonda Vincent is 60. Country singer Neil Thrasher (Thrasher Shriver) is 57. Actor Ken Jeong (“The Masked Singer,” “Dr. Ken”) is 53. Singer Deborah Cox is 49. Drummer Will Champion of Coldplay is 44. Actor Steven R. McQueen (“The Vampire Diaries”) is 34. Singer Leon Bridges is 33. Actor Hayley Erin (“General Hospital”) is 28. Actor Kyle Harrison Breitkopf (“The Whispers”) is 17.

July 14: Actor Nancy Olson (“Sunset Boulevard”) is 94. Football player-turned-actor Rosey Grier is 90. Actor Vincent Pastore (“The Sopranos”) is 76. Bassist Chris Cross of Ultravox is 70. Actor Jerry Houser (“Summer of ’42″) is 70. Actor Eric Laneuville (“St. Elsewhere”) is 70. Actor Stan Shaw (“Harlem Nights”) is 70. Singer-comedian Kyle Gass of Tenacious D is 62. Guitarist Ray Herndon of McBride and the Ride is 62. Actor Jane Lynch is 62. Actor Jackie Earle Haley is 61. Actor Matthew Fox (“Lost,” ″Party of Five”) is 56. Keyboardist Ellen Reid of Crash Test Dummies is 56. Singer-guitarist Tanya Donelly of Belly is 56. Actor Missy Gold (“Benson”) is 52. Singer Tameka Cottle of Xscape is 47. Country singer Jamey Johnson is 47. Musician taboo of Black Eyed Peas is 47. Actor Scott Porter (“Friday Night Lights”) is 43. Actor Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Fleabag”) is 37. Singer Dan Smith of Bastille is 36. Actor Sara Canning (“The Vampire Diaries”) is 35. Singer Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons is 35.

July 15: Actor Patrick Wayne is 83. Singer Millie Jackson is 78. Guitarist-singer Peter Lewis of Moby Grape is 77. Singer Linda Ronstadt is 76. Drummer Artimus Pyle (Lynyrd Skynyrd) is 74. Actor Terry O’Quinn (“Lost,” ″West Wing,”) is 70. Singer-guitarist David Pack (Ambrosia) is 70. Drummer Marky Ramone (The Ramones) is 70. Guitarist Joe Satriani is 66. Country songwriter Mac McAnally is 65. Actor Willie Aames (“Eight Is Enough,” ″Charles In Charge”) is 62. Model Kim Alexis is 62. Actor Lolita Davidovich is 61. Actor-director Forest Whitaker is 61. Actor Shari Headley is 59. Actor Brigitte Nielsen is 59. Drummer Jason Bonham is 56. Actor Amanda Foreman (“Parenthood,” ″Felicity”) is 56. Singer Stokley of Mint Condition is 55. Actor-comedian Eddie Griffin (“Malcolm and Eddie”) is 54. Actor Reggie Hayes (“Girlfriends”) is 53. Actor Jim Rash (“Community”) is 51. Drummer John Dolmayan of System of a Down and of Scars on Broadway is 50. Actor Scott Foley (“Scandal,” ″Felicity”) is 50. Actor Brian Austin Green (“Beverly Hills 90210”) is 49. Rapper Jim Jones is 46. Actor Diane Kruger (“National Treasure,” “Troy”) is 46. Actor Lana Parrilla (“Once Upon a Time,” ″Swingtown”) is 45. Guitarist Ray Toro of My Chemical Romance is 45. Actor Laura Benanti (“Law and Order: SVU”) is 43. Singer Kia Thornton of Divine is 43. Actor Taylor Kinney (“Chicago Fire”) is 41. Actor Tristan “Mack” Wilds (“90210″) is 33. Actor Iain Armitage (“Big Little Lies,” “Young Sheldon”) is 14.

July 16: Singer William Bell is 83. Actor-singer Ruben Blades (“Fear the Walking Dead”) is 74. Drummer Stewart Copeland of The Police is 70. Actor Faye Grant (“Affairs of State”) is 65. Dancer Michael Flatley (“Lord of the Dance”) is 64. Actor Phoebe Cates is 59. Actor Paul Hipp is 59. Actor Daryl “Chill” Mitchell (“Ed”) is 57. Actor Jonathan Adams (“Last Man Standing”) is 55. Actor Will Ferrell is 55. Actor Rain Pryor (“Head of the Class”) is 53. Actor Corey Feldman is 51. Singer-guitarist Ed Kowalczyk (Live) is 51. Singer Ryan McCombs (Drowning Pool) is 48. Actor Jayma Mays (“The Millers,” ″Glee”) is 43. Actor AnnaLynne McCord (“Nip/Tuck”) is 35. Actor-singer James Maslow (“Big Time Rush”) is 32. Actor Mark Indelicato (“Ugly Betty”) is 28. Singer-guitarist Luke Hemmings of 5 Seconds of Summer is 26.

