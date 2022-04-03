RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukrainian forces retake areas near Kyiv | Drug shortages in Russia persist | Ukraine accuses Russia of massacre, city strewn with bodies | How to help
List of Grammy winners in top categories

The Associated Press

April 3, 2022, 4:29 PM

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A list of early winners Sunday in the top categories at the 64th annual Grammy Awards:

— Best improvised jazz solo: “Humpty Dumpty (Set 2),” Chick Corea

— Best Latin jazz album: “Mirror Mirror,” Eliane Elias with Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés

— Best musical theater album: “The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical”

— Best compilation soundtrack for visual media: “The United States vs. Billie Holliday”

— Best score soundtrack for visual media: (tie) “Soul,” Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, and “The Queen’s Gambit,” Carlos Rafael Rivera

— Best global music: “Mohabbat,” Arooj Aftab

— Best global music album: “Mother Nature,” Angélique Kidjo

