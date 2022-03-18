RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Putin at big rally | Aid agencies rush in supplies | Pope's thoughts on war | How to help
Sheila E, Barker, Glasper, Blackstone to perform at Oscars

The Associated Press

March 18, 2022, 2:00 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Oscars will feature a unique all-star music collaboration: Sheila E., Adam Blackstone, Travis Barker and Robert Glasper will perform together at the 94th awards ceremony next weekend.

Show producers Will Packer and Shayla Cowan announced Friday that the four musical performers will join under the name the All-Star Band at the show. The ceremony will air live on March 27 from the Dolby Theater on ABC.

The band will feature Blackstone as the show’s music director; singer and percussionist Sheila E., Barker who is a drummer from Blink-182; and Glasper as the pianist.

DJ D-Nice will perform during the awards show and at the Governors Ball – an event many Academy Awards attendees go to after the Oscars ceremony. He’ll also host the Oscar Club Quarantine pre-party with special guests through his and the academy’s social media channels on Friday.

Netflix’s “The Power of the Dog” is the leading nominee entering the Oscars with 12 nods, including best picture, best director and recognition for all of its top actors. “Dune” has the second most with 10 nominations.

