RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Fighting continues as sides plan talks | Anti-war protest on live Russian state TV | US warns China on Russian support | How to help
Home » Music News » Olivia Rodrigo, BTS, Billie…

Olivia Rodrigo, BTS, Billie Eilish to perform at Grammys

The Associated Press

March 15, 2022, 10:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Grammy Awards are bringing three of the world’s biggest pop acts — Olivia Rodrigo, BTS and Billie Eilish — to perform during next month’s ceremony in Las Vegas.

The Recording Academy announced the first slate of performers on Tuesday that also includes Brandi Carlile, Brothers Osborne and Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow. The show will air live on April 3 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on CBS and Paramount+.

The Grammys shifted to Las Vegas due to the rising COVID-19 cases and the omicron variant in January, with organizers citing “too many risks” to hosting the performance-filled ceremony at the time.

Trevor Noah returns as host for the second straight time.

The multitalented Jon Batiste is the leading nominee with 11 nods in a variety of genres including R&B, jazz, American roots music, classical and music video. Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R. are tied for the second-most nominations with eight apiece.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Celebrity News | Entertainment News | Music News

VA looks to do more with fewer outpatient facilities as it rethinks real estate needs

VA plan to rethink real-estate footprint calls for closing some medical facilities, building others

Omnibus spending bill sets higher maximum salaries for some VA health care workers

House Dems seek probe of USPS plan for new mail truck fleet

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up