Celebrity birthdays for the week of March 20-26:

March 20: Actor Hal Linden is 91. Country singer Don Edwards is 83. Country singer-guitarist Ranger Doug of Riders in the Sky is 76. Blues musician Marcia Ball is 73. Drummer Carl Palmer (Asia; Emerson, Lake and Palmer) is 72. Guitarist Jimmie Vaughan (Fabulous Thunderbirds) is 71. Guitarist Jim Seales (Shenandoah) is 68. Actor Amy Aquino (“Bosch,” “Brooklyn Bridge”) is 65. Actor Vanessa Bell Calloway is 65. Director Spike Lee is 65. Actor Theresa Russell is 65. Actor Holly Hunter is 64. Drummer Slim Jim Phantom (Stray Cats) is 61. Model Kathy Ireland is 59. Actor David Thewlis (“Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban”) is 59. Guitarist Adrian Oxaal of James is 57. Actor Jessica Lundy (“Party of Five,” “Hope and Gloria”) is 56. Actor Liza Snyder (“Yes, Dear”) is 54. Actor Michael Rapaport (“Boston Public”) is 52. Actor Alexander Chaplin (“Spin City”) is 51. Actor Cedric Yarbrough (“Speechless,” “Reno 911!”) is 49. Actor Paula Garces (“Harold and Kumar” films) is 48. Michael Genadry (“Ed”) is 44. Actor Bianca Lawson (“Pretty Little Liars”) is 43. Comedian Mikey Day (“Saturday Night Live”) is 42. Actor Nick Blood (“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”) is 40. Guitarist Nick Wheeler of All-American Rejects is 40. Actor Michael Cassidy (“People of Earth,” “The O.C.”) is 39. Actor Christy Carlson Romano (“Even Stevens,” “Kim Possible”) is 38. Actor Ruby Rose (“Orange is the New Black”) is 36. Actor Barrett Doss (“Station 19″) is 33.

March 21: Actor Kathleen Widdoes (“As the World Turns”) is 83. Singer-guitarist Keith Potger of The Seekers is 81. Actor Marie-Christine Barrault is 78. Singer-keyboardist Rose Stone of Sly and the Family Stone is 77. Actor Timothy Dalton is 76. Singer-guitarist Ray Dorset of Mungo Jerry is 76. Singer-guitarist Rodger Hodgson (Supertramp) is 72. Bassist Conrad Lozano of Los Lobos is 71. Singer Russell Thompkins Jr. of The Stylistics is 71. Comedian Brad Hall (“Saturday Night Live”) is 64. Actor Sabrina LeBeauf (“The Cosby Show”) is 64. Actor Gary Oldman is 64. Actor Kassie Depaiva (“Days of Our Lives”) is 61. Actor Matthew Broderick is 60. Actor-comedian Rosie O’Donnell is 60. Actor Cynthia Geary (“Northern Exposure”) is 57. Musician DJ Premier of Gang Starr is 56. Musician Maxim of Prodigy is 55. Keyboardist Jonas “Joker” Berggren of Ace of Base is 55. Guitarist Andrew Copeland of Sister Hazel is 54. Actor Laura Allen is 48. Actor Sonequa Martin-Green (“Star Trek: Discovery,” “The Walking Dead”) is 37. Actor Scott Eastwood (“The Longest Ride”) is 36. Actor Jasmin Savoy Brown (“For the People”) is 28. Actor Forrest Wheeler (“Fresh Off the Boat”) is 18.

March 22: Actor William Shatner is 91. Actor M. Emmet Walsh is 87. Singer Jeremy Clyde of Chad and Jeremy is 81. Singer-guitarist George Benson is 79. News anchor Wolf Blitzer is 74. Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber is 74. Actor Fanny Ardant is 73. Sportscaster Bob Costas is 70. Country singer James House is 67. Actor Lena Olin is 67. Singer-actor Stephanie Mills is 65. Actor Matthew Modine is 63. Comedian Keegan-Michael Key (Key and Peele) is 51. Actor Will Yun Lee (“Hawaii Five-0″) is 51. Actor Guillermo Diaz (“Scandal”) is 47. Actor Anne Dudek (“Mad Men”) is 47. Actor Cole Hauser (TV’s “Yellowstone”) is 47. Actor Kellie Williams (“Family Matters”) is 46. Actor Reese Witherspoon is 46. Drummer John Otto of Limp Bizkit is 45. Actor Tiffany Dupont (“Murder in the First”) is 41. Rapper Mims is 41. Actor Constance Wu (film’s “Crazy Rich Asians,” TV’s “Fresh Off The Boat”) is 40. Guitarist Lincoln Parish of Cage The Elephant is 32.

March 23: Singer Chaka Khan is 69. Actor Amanda Plummer is 65. Actor Catherine Keener is 63. Actor Hope Davis (“The Matador,” ″About Schmidt”) is 58. Actor Richard Grieco (“21 Jump Street”) is 57. Drummer Kevin Griffin of Yankee Grey is 57. Actor Marin Hinkle (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Two and a Half Men”) is 56. Singer-keyboardist Damon Albarn of Blur and of Gorillaz is 54. Actor Kelly Perine (“Knight Squad,” ″One on One”) is 53. Drummer John Humphrey of The Nixons is 52. Bandleader Reggie Watts (“The Late Late Show with James Corden”) is 50. Actor Randall Park (“The Interview,” ″Fresh Off The Boat”) is 48. Actor Michelle Monaghan is 46. Actor Keri Russell is 46. Actor Brandon J. Dirden (“For Life”) is 44. Gossip blogger Perez Hilton is 44. Singer Paul Martin of Marshall Dyllon is 44. Actor Nicholle Tom (“The Nanny”) is 44. Country singer Brett Young is 41.

March 24: Harmonica player Lee Oskar of War is 74. Singer Nick Lowe is 73. Bassist Dougie Thomson of Supertramp is 71. Actor Robert Carradine (“Revenge of the Nerds”) is 68. Actor Donna Pescow is 68. Actor Kelly LeBrock is 62. DJ Rodney “Kool Kollie” Terry of Ghostown DJs is 61. TV personality Star Jones is 60. Guitarist Patterson Hood of Drive-By Truckers is 58. Actor Peter Jacobson (“House”) is 57. Singer-violinist Sharon Corr of The Corrs is 52. Actor Lauren Bowles (“True Blood”) is 52. Actor Lara Flynn Boyle is 52. Rapper Maceo of De La Soul is 52. Actor Megyn Price (“Rules of Engagement,” “Grounded For Life”) is 51. Actor Jim Parsons (“The Big Bang Theory”) is 49. Drummer Chad Butler of Switchfoot is 48. Actor Alyson Hannigan (“How I Met Your Mother,” “Buffy The Vampire Slayer”) is 48. Actor Amanda Brugel (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) is 45. Actor Olivia Burnette (“Sons of Anarchy”) is 45. Actor Jessica Chastain (“Zero Dark Thirty,” “The Help”) is 45. Actor Amir Arison (“The Blacklist”) is 44. Actor Lake Bell (“The Practice”) is 43. Bassist Benj Gershman of O.A.R. is 42. Bassist Jesse Phillips of St. Paul and the Broken Bones is 42. Actor Philip Winchester (“Chicago Justice,” “Chicago Med”) is 41. Dancer Val Chmerkovskiy (“Dancing with the Stars”) is 36. Actor Keisha Castle-Hughes (“The Nativity Story,” “Whale Rider”) is 32.

March 25: Film critic Gene Shalit is 96. Singer Anita Bryant is 82. Actor Paul Michael Glaser (TV’s “Starsky and Hutch”) is 79. Musician Elton John is 75. Actor Bonnie Bedelia is 74. Actor-comedian Mary Gross is 69. Actor James McDaniel (“NYPD Blue”) is 64. Saxophonist Steve Norman of Spandau Ballet is 62. Actor Brenda Strong (“Desperate Housewives”) is 62. Actor Marcia Cross (“Desperate Housewives”) is 60. Actor Lisa Gay Hamilton (“The Practice”) is 58. Actor Sarah Jessica Parker is 57. Turner Classics Movies host Ben Mankiewicz is 55. Actor Laz Alonso (“Avatar,” “Fast and Furious”) is 51. Singer Melanie Blatt of All Saints is 47. Actor Domenick Lombardozzi (“Boardwalk Empire”) is 46. Actor Lee Pace (film’s “The Hobbit,” TV’s “Pushing Daisies”) is 43. Comedian Alex Moffat (“Saturday Night Live”) is 40. Singer-actor Katharine McPhee (“Smash,” ″American Idol”) is 38. Comedian Chris Redd (“Saturday Night Live”) is 37. Rapper Big Sean is 34. Music producer Ryan Lewis of Macklemore and Ryan Lewis is 34. Actor Matthew Beard (“The Imitation Game”) is 33. Singer-actor Aly Michalka of Aly and AJ (“Hellcats”) is 33. Actor Kiowa Gordon (“Twilight”) is 32.

March 26: Actor Alan Arkin is 88. Actor James Caan is 82. Singer Diana Ross is 78. Singer Steven Tyler of Aerosmith is 74. Singer-actor Vicki Lawrence is 73. Actor Ernest Thomas (“Everybody Hates Chris,” ″What’s Happening”) is 73. Actor Martin Short is 72. Country singer Ronnie McDowell is 72. Drummer Monte Yoho of The Outlaws is 70. Country singer Dean Dillon is 67. Country singer Charly McClain is 66. Talk show host Leeza Gibbons is 65. Actor Ellia English (“The Jamie Foxx Show,” ″Curb Your Enthusiasm”) is 63. Actor Jennifer Grey is 62. Actor Billy Warlock (“Baywatch”) is 61. Actor Eric Allan Kramer (“The Hughleys”) is 60. Actor Michael Imperioli (“Life on Mars,” ″The Sopranos”) is 56. Guitarist James Iha of Smashing Pumpkins is 54. Country singer Kenny Chesney is 54. Actor Leslie Mann (“Knocked Up,” ″This Is 40″) is 50. Actor T.R. Knight (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 49. Rapper Juvenile is 47. Actor Amy Smart (“Road Trip,” ″Felicity”) is 46. Actor Bianca Kajlich (“Rules of Engagement,” ″Boston Public”) is 45. “Face the Nation” moderator Margaret Brennan is 42. Actor Keira Knightley is 37. Rapper J-Kwon is 36. Actor Carly Chaikin (“Mr. Robot,” “Suburgatory”) is 32.

