CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 3 Prince George's schools close | Cathedral honors Americans lost | DC-area colleges require boosters | Area vaccination numbers
Home » Music News » Bruce Springsteen reportedly sold…

Bruce Springsteen reportedly sold his music catalog worth hundreds of millions of dollars

CNN

December 16, 2021, 2:50 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Boss” may have just made a cool half-billion dollars.

Bruce Springsteen has sold the rights to his music catalog to Sony Music Entertainment for a value that could be north of $500 million, according to The New York Times, citing sources briefed on the deal.

The deal would be the largest ever transaction for a single artist’s catalog, according to the Times, and would include his work as both a singer and songwriter.

Billboard was the first to report the sale.

One of the premier rock artists of all time, Springsteen is responsible for such hits as “Born in the USA,” “Dancing in the Dark” and “Born to Run.” He and the E Street Band, who he has played with for decades, have been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Springsteen’s latest album, “Letter to You,” was released in October 2020.

Springsteen reopened Broadway in June with his “Springsteen on Broadway” performances after Covid-19 restrictions halted full-capacity shows for more than a year.

CNN has reached out to representatives for Springsteen and Sony for comment.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | Latest News | Music News

This content was republished with permission from CNN.

Senators warn USPS, CBP fall short on legislation to stop opioids in the mail

DISA to let milCloud 2.0 expire in May

Agencies get Christmas Eve deadline to address ‘extremely concerning’ vulnerability

Marine Corps expects to transform into new force around 2023

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up