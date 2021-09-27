Celebrity birthdays for the week of Oct. 3-9: Oct. 3: Composer Steve Reich is 85. Singer Chubby Checker is 80.…

Celebrity birthdays for the week of Oct. 3-9:

Oct. 3: Composer Steve Reich is 85. Singer Chubby Checker is 80. Actor Alan Rachins (“Dharma and Greg”) is 79. Singer-guitarist Lindsey Buckingham of Fleetwood Mac is 72. Jazz saxophonist Ronnie Laws is 71. Blues singer Keb’ Mo’ is 70. Actor Hart Bochner (“Breaking Away”) is 65. Actor Peter Frechette (“Profiler”) is 65. Actor-comedian Greg Proops is 62. Actor Jack Wagner is 62. Drummer Tommy Lee of Motley Crue is 59. Actor Janel Moloney (“The West Wing”) is 52. Singer Gwen Stefani of No Doubt is 52. Singer Kevin Richardson of the Backstreet Boys is 50. Singer G. Love is 49. Actor Keiko Agena (“Gilmore Girls”) is 48. Actor Neve Campbell is 48. Actor Lena Headey (“Game of Thrones”) is 48. Singer India.Arie is 46. Rapper Talib Kweli is 46. Actor Alanna Ubach (“Legally Blonde” movies) is 46. Actor Seann William Scott (movie “Dukes of Hazzard,” ″American Pie”) is 45. Actor Shannyn Sossamon (TV’s “Moonlight,” Film’s “The Rules of Attraction”) is 43. Guitarist Josh Klinghoffer of Red Hot Chili Peppers is 42. Guitarist Mark King of Hinder is 39. Actor Tessa Thompson (“Westworld”) is 38. Country singer Cherrill Green of Edens Edge is 38. Country singer Drake White is 38. Actor Meagan Holder (“Pitch”) is 37. Actor Christopher Marquette (“Barry,” “Joan of Arcadia”) is 37. Singer-actor Ashlee Simpson is 37. Rapper A$AP Rocky is 33. Actor Alicia Vikander (“The Danish Girl,” “Ex Machina”) is 33. Actor Noah Schnapp (“Stranger Things”) is 17.

Oct. 4: Country singer Leroy Van Dyke is 92. Actor Felicia Farr (“The Player,” “Kotch”) is 89. Author Roy Blount Jr. is 80. Author Anne Rice is 80. Actor Lori Saunders (“Petticoat Junction”) is 80. Actor Clifton Davis (“Madam Secretary,” “Amen”) is 76. Actor Susan Sarandon is 75. Actor Armand Assante is 72. Actor Alan Rosenberg (“Cybill,” ″L.A. Law”) is 71. Actor Christoph Waltz (“Inglourious Basterds,” ″Water for Elephants”) is 65. Actor Bill Fagerbakke (“Coach,” ″Spongebob Squarepants”) is 64. Actor Kyra Schon (“Night of the Living Dead”) is 64. Rap producer Russell Simmons is 64. Actor Wendy Makkena (“Sister Act” films) is 63. Keyboardist Chris Lowe of The Pet Shop Boys is 62. Keyboardist Gregg “Hobie” Hubbard of Sawyer Brown is 61. Actor David W. Harper (“The Waltons”) is 60. Singer Jon Secada is 60. Media personality John Melendez (AKA “Stuttering John”) is 56. Actor Jerry Minor (“Dr. Ken,” ″Community”) is 54. Actor Liev Schreiber (“The Manchurian Candidate,” ″Scream 2″) is 54. Actor Abraham Benrubi (“Men in Trees,” ″ER”) is 52. Country singer-guitarist Heidi Newfield (Trick Pony) is 51. Singer-guitarist M. Ward of She And Him is 48. Actor Alicia Silverstone is 45. Keyboardist Robbie Bennett of The War on Drugs is 43. Actor Dana Davis (“Franklin and Bash,” “10 Things I Hate About You”) is 43. Actor Phillip Glasser (“Hang Time”) is 43. Singer-guitarist Marc Roberge of O.A.R. is 43. Actor Rachel Leigh Cook (“Josie and the Pussycats,” ″She’s All That”) is 42. Singer Jessica Benson of 3LW is 34. Actor Melissa Benoist (“Supergirl,” ″Glee”) is 33. Actor Dakota Johnson (“Fifty Shades of Grey”) is 32. Singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock of Little Mix is 30.

Oct. 5: Actor Glynis Johns (“Mary Poppins”) is 98. Singer Arlene Smith of The Chantels is 80. Singer-guitarist Steve Miller is 78. Singer Brian Johnson of AC/DC is 74. Actor Karen Allen is 70. Director Clive Barker is 69. Guitarist David Bryson of Counting Crows is 67. Astrophysicist and “Cosmos” host Neil deGrasse Tyson is 63. Actor Daniel Baldwin (“Homicide: Life on the Streets”) is 61. Guitarist Dave Dederer (Presidents of the United States of America) is 57. Actor Guy Pearce (“Memento,” “L.A. Confidential”) is 54. Actor Josie Bissett (“Melrose Place”) is 51. Singer-actor Heather Headley is 47. Singer Colin Meloy of The Decemberists is 47. Guitarist Brian Mashburn of Save Ferris is 46. Actor Parminder Nagra (“ER,” ″Bend It Like Beckham”) is 46. Actor Scott Weinger (“Full House,” “Aladdin”) is 46. Actor Kate Winslet is 46. Guitarist James Valentine of Maroon 5 is 43. Bassist Paul Thomas of Good Charlotte is 41. Actor Jesse Eisenberg (“The Social Network”) is 38. Singer Brooke Valentine is 36. Actor Joshua Logan Moore (“Desperate Housewives”) is 27.

Oct. 6: Actor Britt Ekland is 79. Singer-guitarist Thomas McClary (The Commodores) is 72. Singer Kevin Cronin of REO Speedwagon is 70. Guitarist David Hidalgo of Los Lobos is 67. Actor Elisabeth Shue is 58. Singer-songwriter Matthew Sweet is 57. Actor Jacqueline Obradors (“NYPD Blue”) is 55. Country singer Tim Rushlow (Little Texas) is 55. Bassist Tommy Stinson (The Replacements, Guns N’ Roses) is 55. Actor Amy Jo Johnson (“Felicity,” ″Mighty Morphin Power Rangers”) is 51. Actor Emily Mortimer (“Mary Poppins Returns”) is 50. Actor Lamman Rucker (“Meet the Browns”) is 50. Actor Ioan Gruffudd (“Fantastic Four,” ″Horatio Hornblower”) is 48. Actor Jeremy Sisto (“Law and Order,” ″Six Feet Under”) is 47. Actor Brett Gelman (“Stranger Things”) is 45. Singer Melinda Doolittle (“American Idol”) is 44. Actor Wes Ramsey (“CSI: Miami”) is 44. Actor Karimah Westbrook (“All American”) is 43. Musician Will Butler of Arcade Fire is 39.

Oct. 7: TV personality Joy Behar (“The View”) is 79. Drummer Kevin Godley of 10cc is 76. Actor Jill Larson (“All My Children”) is 74. Country singer Kieran Kane of The O’Kanes is 72. Musician John Mellencamp is 70. Guitarist Ricky Phillips of Styx is 70. Actor Mary Badham (“To Kill A Mockingbird”) is 69. Drummer Tico Torres of Bon Jovi is 68. Actor Christopher Norris (“Trapper John, M.D.”) is 66. Cellist Yo-Yo Ma is 66. Gospel singer Michael W. Smith is 64. Actor Judy Landers (“Vega$,” “BJ and the Bear”) is 63. Reality competition judge Simon Cowell is 62. Guitarist Charlie Marinkovich (Iron Butterfly) is 62. Actor Paula Newsome (“Chicago Med,” “Barry”) is 60. Singer Ann Curless of Expose’ is 58. Singer Toni Braxton is 54. Singer Thom Yorke of Radiohead is 53. Actor Nicole Ari Parker (“Murder in the First,” “Soul Food”) is 51. Actor Allison Munn (“One Tree Hill”) is 47. Singer Damian Kulash of OK Go is 46. Singer Taylor Hicks (“American Idol”) is 45. Actor Omar Miller (“The Unicorn,” “CSI: Miami”) is 43. Singer Nathaniel Rateliff of Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats is 43. Actor Shawn Ashmore (TV’s “The Rookie”) is 41. Actor Jake McLaughlin (“Quantico”) is 39. Electronic musician Flying Lotus is 38. Actor Holland Roden (TV’s “Teen Wolf”) is 35. Actor Amber Stevens (“Greek”) is 35.

Oct. 8: Actor Paul Hogan is 82. Singer Fred Cash of The Impressions is 81. Actor-comedian Chevy Chase is 78. Author R.L. Stine (“Goosebumps”) is 78. Country singer Susan Raye is 77. TV personality Sarah Purcell (“Real People”) is 73. Singer Airrion Love of The Stylistics is 72. Actor Sigourney Weaver is 72. Singer Robert “Kool” Bell of Kool and the Gang is 71. Singer-guitarist Ricky Lee Phelps (Brothers Phelps, Kentucky Headhunters) is 68. Actor Michael Dudikoff (“American Ninja”) is 67. Comedian Darrell Hammond (“Saturday Night Live”) is 66. Actor Stephanie Zimbalist (“Remington Steele”) is 65. Actor Kim Wayans (“In The House,” ″In Living Color”) is 60. Singer Steve Perry of Cherry Poppin’ Daddies is 58. Actor Ian Hart (TV’s “Dirt”) is 57. Singer CeCe Winans is 57. Bassist C.J. Ramone of The Ramones is 56. Actor Karyn Parsons (“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”) is 55. Singer Teddy Riley is 55. Actor Emily Procter (“CSI: Miami”) is 53. Actor Dylan Neal (“Blood Ties,” ″Sabrina, The Teenage Witch”) is 52. Actor-screenwriter Matt Damon is 51. Actor Martin Henderson (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 47. Actor Kristanna Loken (“The L Word,” “Burn Notice”) is 42. Singer Byron Reeder of Mista is 42. Singer Noelle Scaggs of Fitz and the Tantrums is 42. Actor Nick Cannon is 41. Actor J.R. Ramirez (TV’s “Manifest”) is 41. Singer-songwriter Bruno Mars is 36. Actor Angus T. Jones (“Two and a Half Men”) is 28. Actor Molly Quinn (“Castle”) is 28. Actor Bella Thorne (TV’s “Shake It Up,” film “Midnight Sun”) is 24.

Oct. 9: R&B singer Nona Hendryx (LaBelle) is 77. Singer Jackson Browne is 73. Actor Gary Frank (“Family”) is 71. Actor Robert Wuhl (“Arli$$”) is 70. Manager-TV personality Sharon Osbourne is 69. Actor Tony Shalhoub (“Monk,” ″Wings”) is 68. Accordion player James Fearnley of The Pogues is 67. Actor Scott Bakula is 67. Actor John O’Hurley (“Dancing with the Stars,” ″Seinfeld”) is 67. Actor-turned-producer Linwood Boomer (“Little House on the Prairie”) is 66. Actor Michael Pare (“Eddie and the Cruisers”) is 63. Jazz saxophonist Kenny Garrett is 61. Singer-guitarist Kurt Neumann of The BoDeans is 60. Country singer Gary Bennett (BR549) is 57. Director Guillermo del Toro (“The Shape of Water,” ″Pan’s Labyrinth”) is 57. Singer P.J. Harvey is 52. Director Steve McQueen (“12 Years A Slave”) is 52. Actor Steve Burns (“Blues Clues”) is 48. Singer Sean Lennon is 46. Musician Lecrae is 42. Actor Brandon Routh (“DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” ″Superman Returns”) is 42. Actor Zachery Ty Bryan (“Home Improvement”) is 40. Actor Spencer Grammer (“Greek”) is 38. Comedian Melissa Villasenor (“Saturday Night Live”) is 34. Actor Tyler James Williams (“Everybody Hates Chris”) is 29. Country singer Scotty McCreery (“American Idol”) is 28. Actor Jharrel Jerome (“When They See Us”) is 24.

